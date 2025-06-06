What is going on with bird flu?

By Fred Gingrich, DVM

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) is commonly called “bird flu.” This disease began in the mid-1990s in Asia and has subsequently spread to all parts of the globe from migratory birds. Influenza viruses are challenging to manage because they are highly infectious, change rapidly, and can jump from one species to another.

The current outbreak in the United States started in poultry in 2022. Chickens and turkeys are typically infected by wild birds through droppings or through the air. Birds that are raised outside with exposure to wildlife are at higher risk than commercial poultry flocks raised indoors. Unfortunately, the disease is nearly 100% fatal in birds. The only control method is to depopulate (cull) all the birds in the flock and allow the premises to have a rest period. There is currently no treatment and no vaccine available for birds in the United States. In 2024, 9% of turkeys, 35% of egg layers, and less than 0.2% of broilers (meat chickens) were killed.… Continue reading