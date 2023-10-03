What should be stored at harvest?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

On Friday, the USDA reported last year’s ending stocks. It showed less total corn stored in the U.S., but the percent of corn stored on the farm was much higher than last year. The trade is assuming most of that on-farm corn is still unpriced and will likely be moving into the market as harvest approaches.

U.S. soybean stocks were also higher, and like corn, there is more stored on the farm than last year. Unfortunately, the low river situation is not improving, so getting exports out of the U.S. quickly is difficult. This could keep prices from going up in the short term.

Early field reports I’m seeing suggest corn yields are better than expected and may be higher than the estimates shown on the USDA September report. Bean yields are still uncertain until more is harvested this coming week.

Corn price direction

Corn has traded at some point in a very tight range between $4.77 and $4.89 every day since Aug.… Continue reading