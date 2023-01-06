What to watch for in pastures and hay fields in 2023

By Clifton Martin, Ohio State University Extension, Muskingum County

As we kickoff 2023 it has me thinking of what has been accomplished and what goals lie ahead. It’s a new year and a great time to think forward into what we might expect in the new year. Here are three things I am watching for in pastures and hayfields in 2023.

Asian longhorned tick

The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) has been making slow but steady progress across pastures and fields from the Eastern Mid-Atlantic through the Appalachian regions and into Ohio. It has the potential to become a productivity-limiting factor in many operations if left ignored and the time to plan for it in your fields is now. This tick population is increasing and spreading around the eastern half of the United States and management of ticks is developing into a predominant limiting factor in more operations. It could present a few management conundrums in your pasture.… Continue reading