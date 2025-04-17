What U.S. trade policies could mean for Ohio farmers

By Tracy Turner, technical editor and writer for the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

Ohio’s agricultural producers could soon be feeling the sting of escalating global trade tensions, as U.S. tariff policies evolve and foreign retaliation ramps up.

Ian Sheldon, a professor in The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) and holder of The Andersons Endowed Chair in Agricultural Marketing, Trade, and Policy in the CFAES Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics, is closely monitoring the unfolding situation.

He’ll present his insights on April 18 during the Ohio Food Policy Network’s virtual convening in a talk titled, “Current U.S. Trade Policy: What Impact?” Sheldon, an internationally recognized expert in agricultural economics, will offer insight into how the rapidly evolving tariff environment could affect farmers’ bottom lines.

At the heart of the conversation: the impact of newly proposed and implemented tariffs by the U.S.,… Continue reading