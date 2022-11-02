What will break the sideways trading pattern?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Throughout October, of the possible 21 times, the soybean board traded $13.83 18 times. Corn traded $6.83 19 out of 21 times. Clearly the market is in a sideways trading pattern and is searching for a reason to move higher or lower, but there are several variables impacting market direction.

Ukraine grain corridor

The warring parties in Europe agreed to a 120-day grain export corridor in the Black Sea that will end in mid-November, unless an extension agreement is made. Russia has indicated it is not happy with the current arrangement and will not renew the agreement.

Without an agreement, there will be less grain available from the Black Sea region and a futures rally would be expected. On the flip side, should a deal be brokered, and a continuation of the agreement put in place, it could put downward pressure on prices.

