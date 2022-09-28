What you haven’t been told about global warming

By Don “Doc” Sanders

If you get hot under the collar over reports about global warming, like I do, I warn you: this column may not help you chill out.

However, you may find consolation in knowing that recent research has discovered that predictions of rising temperatures are based on erroneous data. That is, temperatures may not be rising as much as we’d been told.

This research, by The Heartland Institute, a private conservative think tank, has found that most U.S. climate data is corrupted. Their nationwide research study collected data via satellite and visits to more than a thousand National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather stations. NOAA, by the way, is the federal agency that provides the information that TV weather babes and studs, or meteorologists, rely on for their weather forecasts. The research discovered that 96% of the NOAA weather stations are reporting flawed data because their sensors are adjacent to heat-producing or heat trapping structures or zones in cities and suburbia.… Continue reading