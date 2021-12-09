What’s our no-till message to the feds?

By Randall Reeder, P.E., Extension Agricultural Engineer (retired)

Our leading no-till farmers can easily explain to other farmers the advantages of continuous no-till, cover crops, and crop rotation. And those other farmers will understand the points, even if they disagree.

But when the same points are made to the typical government employees or elected officials in Washington, you’ll likely get a blank stare and a question, “What’s no-till?”

At our Ohio No-till Conference on Dec. 8, Bill Richards, Jim Moseley and Fred Yoder will lead a discussion to arrive at a clear, succinct message. Richards and Yoder have no-tilled for many years. They have years of experience “communicating” with Washington folks, including the 98% who know nothing about no-till farming. Moseley is from Indiana and a former chief of USDA-NRCS. You can watch their comments and the rest of the Conference at https://www.facebook.com/ohioscountryjournalandohioagnet/videos/682315016066841.

Interestingly, I’ve been asked by Lessiter Media (publisher of No-till Farmer and organizer of the National No-till Conference) to head up a group to compile a Top 15 list of research articles on no-till.… Continue reading