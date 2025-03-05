What’s up about Roundup® (Glyphosate)?

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

With the selection of Robert F. Kennedy Jr as Secretary of Health and Human Services, many farmers are wondering how long glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup®, will be around. On 298 million acres of USA cropland, 280 million pounds of glyphosate are used annually. Globally, Roundup® (glyphosate) has increased 15X since its introduction in 1996 due the use of genetically modified crops which allow its use without killing the main crop.

The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has ruled glyphosate a carcinogen. The IARC says that glyphosate could cause Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, autism, and cancer. The USA has not outlawed glyphosate or even definitely said what health risks may or may not be caused by glyphosate use. Many legal and health questions remain about the use of glyphosate.

In agriculture, weed resistance is becoming another problem, especially with glyphosate.