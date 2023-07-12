Wheat acres add across-the-board sustainability

By Matt Reese

It is a well-known fact that including wheat in the crop rotation has many positive benefits, both in terms of the environment and the bottom line.

“We get the objection pretty regularly that wheat is a disruption from the fall/spring rotation. Wheat is ready for harvest around July Fourth when guys want to do other things during the holiday weekend, but at the at the end of the day, we hear all the time that the producers are bottom-line oriented so, regardless of the crop, if it’s a healthy addition to their farm, they’re usually willing to give it a try and make that investment in equipment and labor,” said Ken Davis, with Grow Pro Genetics. “You can’t be afraid of old-fashioned hard work and when it pays off, we find that guys will come back to it.”

Grow Pro Genetics specializes in soft red winter wheat breeding programs to maximize the benefits of wheat and minimize the challenges.