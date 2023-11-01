Wheat and zinc deficiency

By Manbir Rakkar, Laura Lindsey and Ed Lentz, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

We have had a question about whether wheat would benefit from zinc (Zn) fertilizer. Zinc is one of the essential plant nutrients. An optimum amount of Zn is needed for the synthesis of carbohydrates, proteins, and chlorophyll in plants. It also plays a critical role in various enzymatic activities. Therefore, Zn should be available for crops in adequate amounts to avoid yield reductions.

Would we expect to see a deficiency or the need for Zn in wheat in Ohio? Probably not. Table 30 in the Tri-State Fertilizer Recommendations only shows corn and soybean as crops where a deficiency may occur on high pH soils and soils with low soil test Zn level, not wheat. Keep in mind, field crops in Ohio have a very infrequent response to micronutrient fertilization (https://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/agf-519). For example, this year, winter wheat yields were extremely high, which can be primarily attributed to good environmental conditions during grain fill.… Continue reading