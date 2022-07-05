Wheat harvest ahead of last year, average

Continued hot and dry weather raised concerns among some farmers about deteriorating crop conditions, according to Cheryl Turner, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 17 percent very short, 49 percent short, 33 percent adequate, and 1 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending July 3 was 72.1 degrees, 0.7 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.41 inches of precipitation, 0.76 inches below average. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending on July 3.

Reporters across the State indicated that corn and soybean crops are displaying signs of stress, a consequence of continued below-average precipitation. Corn and soybean conditions declined slightly from the previous week. Livestock were in good condition. Corn had yet to advance to the silking stage. Soybeans were 95 percent emerged and 5 percent of plants were blooming. Oats were 82 percent headed.… Continue reading