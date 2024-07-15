Wheat harvest almost done, well ahead

Wheat harvest was nearly complete in Ohio according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 5% very short, 27% short, 56% adequate, and 12% surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on July 14 was 75.7 degrees, 2.3 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.75 inches of precipitation, 0.26 inches above average. There were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 14.

Farmers reported continued dry conditions across the Southeast and South-Central parts of the State. Corn condition was rated 67% good to excellent while soybean condition was rated 64% good to excellent, each down from the previous week. Winter wheat was 97% harvested. Oat progress advanced 89% headed and 35% mature. Crop condition for oats was rated 83% good to excellent, up slightly from the previous week. Second cuttings of alfalfa and other dry hay were 68% and 51% completed, respectively.