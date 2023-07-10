Wheat Harvest Ramps Up

Ohio wheat harvest ramped up last week, with 32 percent of the crop now harvested, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. Widespread rainfall last week aided corn, soybeans and hay. Despite the rain, more precipitation was needed. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 61.7 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse, a decline over last week’s 75.2 percent rating. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 28.4 percent of the State. The average temperature for the week ending on July 9 was 74.9 degrees, 2 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 1.35 inches of precipitation, 0.58 inches above average. There were 4.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 9.

Wheat yields so far were mixed with some farmers reporting yields a little better than expected, while others were disappointed. Winter Wheat was rated 72 percent good to excellent, up from the previous week.