Wheat harvest wrapping as, crop conditions improve

Timely precipitation supported row crops, with notable improvements in both corn and soybean condition, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report showed 59.6 percent of the State as abnormally dry or worse, with a reduction in acres meeting drought criteria. Conditions matching the moderate drought rating were observed in 24.9 percent of the State. Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 4 percent very short, 16 percent short, 73 percent adequate, and 7 percent surplus. Statewide, the average temperature for the week ending on July 16 was 73.8 degrees, 0.4 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.71 inches of precipitation, 0.24 inches below average. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 16.

Last week’s field activities included herbicide and fungicide applications and winter wheat harvesting. Reporters identified increased pest pressure in row crop acres.… Continue reading