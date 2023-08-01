Wheat harvest yielded well for many

By Matt Reese, Joel Penhorwood and Dusty Sonnenberg

Wheat growers in many parts of the state reported high yields and good quality in 2023.

In an Ohio Ag Net Cab Cam video this year from mid-July, Doug Dawson from Delaware County talked about his wheat crop as yield monitor numbers bounced back and forth between 140 and 150 bushels per acre. His wheat harvest got off to a slow start when Dawson got rained out in his first couple attempts, but it worked out in the end.

“The moisture was higher than we wanted it to be at 16%, 18% and one field was actually 21% and we thought, ‘Are we ever going get done this year?’ with the moisture we’ve had recently,” Dawson said. “But all in all, it’s been a good year. I’ve heard a lot of guys say it’s the best wheat they’ve ever harvested. I’d have to say the field I’m sitting in is obviously the best field I’ve ever harvested in 40 years.… Continue reading