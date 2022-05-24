Wheat prices holding strong

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last week:

July corn was down about 3 centsDecember corn was down about 17 centsNovember soybeans were up over 20 centsJuly wheat finished the week down only about 10 cents

Planting progress

Farmers appear to be getting a chance at an open planting window this week, which could allow more total acres of corn to get planted. Right now, the price advantage clearly favors planting corn over beans. The market responded this week by pulling back new crop corn prices and pushing soybean prices higher, but the prices still favor corn.

The market is trying to figure out how many corn acres will be planted, especially in the Dakotas and northern Minnesota. With today’s prices, it seems unlikely farmers will take prevent plant over trying to get the crops planted even if it is late.

Soybeans

Increased Chinese bean purchases during a time of year that does not usually see big export numbers likely also contributed to the old crop soybean price bump this past week.… Continue reading