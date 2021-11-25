Wheat update

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Historically, wheat has had an impact on corn prices. However, for the past several years it has been somewhat overshadowed by both corn and beans, as all wheat planted acres fell to historically low levels. Recently though, there has been a price shift and wheat suddenly became the market leader. Over the next few months corn may be following wheat’s price direction more closely.

Wheat closed out last week at $8.23, up $1 per bushel or 14% higher than where it was the day after the October USDA report. During the same timeframe, corn increased 58 cents, or 11% higher, closing out the week near $5.70.

What can wheat prices do?

The world wheat stocks-to-use ratio is at a 50-year low. The last time the wheat supply was this tight were the winters of '11/'12 and '07/'08. In both marketing years wheat prices eventually traded above $9.40.