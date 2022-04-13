Wheat yield contest deadline coming soon

By Eric Richer, CCA, Laura Lindsey, Mike Estadt, Ohio State University Extension

The National Wheat Yield Contest was created in 2015 by the National Wheat Foundation to promote new ideas and experimentation for wheat production, enable knowledge transfer between growers and identify top wheat producers in each state. Since its short inception, Ohio has had good participation in the national contest, ranking second in entries in 2021 to Kansas. While your wheat crop may not be looking quite as good as it did in 2021, we encourage producers to improve their knowledge of wheat production as a result of participating in the 2022 contest.

The contest is a friendly competition that will help farmers stay focused on raising high quality, high yielding wheat while evaluating agronomic and economic decisions at the field level. Each registered contestant must be a member of their state’s wheat growers association (in Ohio, www.ohiocornandwheat.org… Continue reading