Wheat Yield Enhancement Network registration closing soon

By Mike Estadt, Laura Lindsey, Eric Richer, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Wheat growers interested in becoming part of a ground-breaking new program in the Great Lakes region must register now, so they don’t lose out on the 2023 opportunity to learn more about their wheat crop and how to hit their yield potential.

Registration closes January 27 for growers interested in participating in the second year of the Great Lakes Wheat Yield Enhancement Network (YEN) program. To register or for more information on Great Lakes YEN visit https://www.GreatLakesYEN.com or look for the hashtag #GreatLakesYEN.

Every farm involved in the Great Lakes YEN anonymously shares soil, tissue and whole plant analysis for comparison and benchmarking. Growers receive reports specific to their farm. Growers will learn more about how their wheat crop develops and produces yield, and how they compare to their peers.

According to 2022 participant Rick Clifton of Circleville, Ohio, "The sampling aspect of the YEN program in itself is a learning opportunity.