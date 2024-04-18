Wheat yield winner shares tips

By Matt Reese

The 2023 wheat crop was a pleasant surprise for many farmers around Ohio who saw some of the best yields ever. Statewide, winter wheat in Ohio averaged 90 bushels per acre in 2023 up 11 bushels from the previous year, according to the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service Great Lakes Region.

Kent Edwards of Erie County was particularly pleased with his169.4 bushel per acre yield entry for the Ohio and National Wheat Yield Contest. His yield was the highest in the Ohio contest and finished third in the national Dryland Winter Wheat category.

Kent Edwards (fifth from left) and Hanna Edwards (seventh from left) were joined by Pioneer Seed representatives and members of the Ohio Small Grains Check-off during the awards reception at the 2024 Commodity Classic and National Wheat Yield Contest Awards reception. Also pictured are: Brian Sutorius, Pioneer; Sam Boyce, Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program (OSGMP); Ray Van Horn, OSGMPDerek Hetrick, OSGMP; Eric Richer, OSGMP; Nick Wolford, OSGMP; Owen Niece, OSGMP; and Gary Wilson, OSGMP.