When do I start grazing?

By Victor Shelton, retired NRCS Agronomist/Grazing Specialist

Certainly, if you have any stockpiled forage left from the previous season, that is game for grazing. To have decent quality at this time, it had to be good stockpile from last fall with adequate nitrogen present and is likely tall fescue which holds its value better over winter than other grasses.

During this time of year, you absolutely want to make sure that you have enough residual forage present to not only provide fodder for the livestock, but also protect the soil surface. That generally means a minimum of at least 3,000 pounds of dry matter or a good thick ten inches of forage. If you don’t have good cover and the soil is thawed and wet, you can quickly do more damage than good. Even if you have good cover, you shouldn’t let your livestock stay on any one place too long. They have got to keep moving or they will damage the sod opening it up to pesty weeds, erosion and yield reducing compaction.… Continue reading