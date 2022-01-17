When energy policy and sustainability clash

By Guil Signorini, Department of Horticulture and Crop Science, The Ohio State University

Brazil offers one of the most exciting cases of success when it comes to clean energy. Due to a favorable landscape, an abundance of rivers, and natural dams, approximately 65% of the electricity consumed in the country comes from large-scale hydropower plants. But it was through innovative policy reform in 1995 that renewable energy producers were authorized to trade electricity directly with final consumers. Fast forward, estimations suggest that 9.5% of the electricity consumed today comes from biomass, the second most important source in Brazil’s electricity matrix. Biomass-based electric generated by agricultural products is used for lighting approximately one-tenth of the country’s houses, farms, and businesses.

The Brazilian fuel sector is just as clean. Nearly all fuel stations sell ethanol, gasoline, and diesel. Most passenger cars and motorcycles are equipped with flex-fuel engines that can take gasoline, ethanol, or any blend between the two fuels.