By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio’s Soybean Farmers and their check-off.

When is the best time to plant soybeans? That is a very common question this time of year. The answer is quite simple…it depends. A lot of discussion and research is being conducted into which crop to plant first between corn and soybeans, but the question still remains, “when?”. Ultimately, the goal of planting early is to reach canopy closure earlier and maximize the amount of sunlight that can be captured by the plants throughout the season.

When planting soybeans, the goal is to put them in a position to maximize their genetic potential. In the past, the rule of thumb was to plant soybeans when the soil temperature was 50 degrees Fahrenheit at a depth of 1 – 1 ½ inches and into moisture. If the soybean is planted into dry soil, then nothing will happen until it receives adequate moisture.… Continue reading