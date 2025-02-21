When it comes to applying a fungicide, is one method more effective than another?

By Luke Schulte, CCA, Field Agronomist, Beck’s Hybrids

There are advantages and disadvantages to each type of fungicide application method. In 2024, it was the second year we evaluated different application methods, and the results may surprise you.

In research from our Beck’s Practical Farm Research (PFR) locations, we can control every single variable, including soil type, because our fields are only about 400 feet long. We now have 2 years of data in multiple locations comparing ground applications at 20 gallons per acre versus a drone at 2 gallons per acre. Even though we were only utilizing 10% of the overall spray volume, the drone was nearly three times more profitable. The drone had significantly less coverage in terms of percentage, but even though there’s significantly fewer drops and those droplets are smaller, those droplets are also 10 times more concentrated, which may be contributing to the results.

Another factor may be the affect the more concentrated solution used by the drone has on pH of the solution.