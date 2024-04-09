Where are prices headed?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

History repeated itself again this week. Just like the last 10 years, May corn futures finished lower than the close one week after the March planting intentions was released.

Where will prices go from here?

In 2016, 2021, and 2022 the price of May corn rallied over the next 3 weeks. In 2021 and 2022, old crop corn carryout was very tight. However, in 2016 as is the case this year the stocks are not tight.

In 3 of the last 10 years, May corn’s value at the end of April was similar to or a few cents higher compared to the value of corn at the beginning of April. And in the other 4 of the last 10 years, corn finished the month lower than where it started. So, based on historical trends, there is a good chance May corn will not finish the month much higher and could end up even lower. … Continue reading