Where is the cacao?

By Jeffrey K. Lewis, Attorney and Research Specialist, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program

A California man (Plaintiff) is suing Costco Wholesale Corporation (Costco) for allegedly mislabeling Costco's "Chocolate Almond Dipped Vanilla Ice Cream Bars" (the Product). Plaintiff argues that because of the Product's packaging and name, he expected the Product's chocolate would have been predominately derived from cacao beans. Plaintiff asserts that chocolate is defined by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and California law "as prepared from ground roasted cacao bean" and that it must be "made chiefly from cacao beans with a small amount of optional ingredients." Based on this definition, Plaintiff claims that Costco's packaging is misleading because the Product's chocolate contains mostly vegetable oils and small amounts of ingredients derived from cacao beans. In his Complaint, Plaintiff argues that federal regulations require Costco to label the Product as "milk chocolate and vegetable oil coating" rather than just "chocolate."