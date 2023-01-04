Which direction are corn prices heading?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

As the market moves into 2023, there are many reasons corn prices could go up or down. The following provides rationale for both.

Reasons the corn market may go higher

Ukraine produced around 45% less corn in 2022 compared to 2021, a drop of 800 million bushels.Europe also produced nearly 500 million fewer bushels than expected.Argentina has had limited precipitation so far, and forecasts indicate dry weather may continue for at least another 2 weeks. This may mean 250 million fewer bushels will be produced than expected.Brazil is nearly done exporting corn until their second crop is harvested in June. Ukraine has logistical issues due to the war. This leaves the U.S. as the main corn supplier globally over the next 5 to 6 months.China appears to be opening again, which could lead to more feed demand.Year over year animals on feed estimates indicate feed demand may be understated by the USDA.… Continue reading