Who will go first to make things happen?

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off.

Moving soybeans via supply chains that utilize the Great Lakes need more exporters to utilize the system. At this time the stance of many exporters is that they will not use the Great Lakes/St. Lawrence Sea Way system until they see more investment in the system. Who will make the first move to get the ball rolling is the big question. Recently the DeLong Company made an investment to expand their export capacity at Port Milwaukee. This was the first step to create momentum in a positive direction. The U.S. Maritime Administration responded to the DeLong investment with a grant of $9.27 million dollars to further enhance the system. The U.S. Maritime Administration is an agency under the supervision of the U.S. Department of Transportation. The U.S. Maritime Administration focuses on ways to enhance and improve U.S.… Continue reading