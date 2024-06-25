Why I like margin calls

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

As a true hedger, I dislike the term “margin call” because it is often associated with speculators who are in a trade that has gone wrong.

However, I am not a speculator, I am a hedger. The difference is I produce the commodity that I have a futures sale for, which means grain marketing and risk management decisions are different. For hedgers a “margin call” is really just a financial decision, and not a bad thing.

How selling futures through a hedge account and margin call works

Let’s say that if December corn futures rally to $5 per bushel, I will probably sell some futures. Then in August a weather issue pushes December corn to $6 per bushel. I would then have to make a $1 margin call in my futures account, which is the difference between the price my grain is sold for in futures, $5, and the current futures price of $6. … Continue reading