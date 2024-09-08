Wide range of yields expected in 2024

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

I recently took a 9-day flying and driving trip to see family and friends in New York, New Hampshire, and Maine. My travels included driving along the coast of Maine, while greatly appreciating the beauty and splendor of ocean ports in Belfast and Rockport, Maine. I was thrilled to find the belted or Oreo cows just outside of Rockport, remembering Cindy’s surprise when I suggested she look closely in the fields we passed, and her excitement at that discovery. A trip to L.L. Bean in Freeport included almost buying a colorful flannel shirt as I called attention to the clerk that the buttons were on the wrong side, the left. That meant it was a women’s shirt, I was in the wrong department. Who knew? Not the guy behind me, he had already purchased on a previous shopping trip the women’s shirt, the same mistake I was about to make.… Continue reading