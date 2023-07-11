Wildfire smoke impacts

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

The Canadian Wildfires are playing havoc on humans, livestock, and agriculture. At least 3,000 Canadian wildfires have burnt over 20 million acres with over 500 wildfires still active. The fire season in Canada runs from May to October and this is the worst fire season (Level 5) since 1989. Dry weather, drought, plus poor forestry management has led to a lot of fuel for these wildfires, resulting in smoke and air pollution for the Midwest and Northeastern USA.

The hazy atmosphere is due to excess smoke and fine particulates in the atmosphere and can cause lung and breathing issues. Fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) in smoke inhaled in the lungs can lead to many health problems. Wildfire smoke symptoms include coughing, stinging eyes or eye irritation, fatigue (tiredness), headaches, rapid heartbeat, scratchy throat, short breath, runny nose, and wheezing. People with asthma and heart disease are at the most risk of having adverse reactions to the smoke and fine particulates. … Continue reading