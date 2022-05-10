Will 2022 bring big ROI with wheat?

By Matt Reese

It did not take 2022’s skyrocketing wheat prices for Doug Dawson to invest time, money, and management into wheat on his Delaware County row-crop and hog operation. He has been intensively managing wheat for years and it was paying off even before the big jump in prices in recent months.

In 2021, Dawson finished a close second in Ohio’s Wheat Yield Contest with over 135 bushels per acre (Doug Goyings in Paulding County had the top yield with 138.27 bushels). Dawson has been stepping up management of his wheat crop for a number of years and is hopeful his 2022 wheat will top last year’s yield.

"I know a lot of guys who spend hours and hours out managing the corn fields and I probably spend that in my wheat, but with $11 wheat, I'll take that time," Dawson said. "With all the hogs and manure to spread every year and everything else on our plate, I have to plant at least 200 acres of wheat so I have a place to haul the manure.