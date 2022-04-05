Will corn be worth $7 this fall? Can beans remain above $14?￼

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

In their spring plantings intention report, the USDA surprised the market with 2.5 million fewer corn acres and 2.5 million more bean acres than the market had anticipated. However, the total 180.44 million combined acres estimate between the two crops was very close to market expectations.

It seems higher fertilizer prices and the potential future growth of soybean biofuels may have incentivized some farmers to adjust their rotations to plant more beans than usual.

Now many market participants are left wondering if farmers will actually plant that many more bean acres at the expense of corn. It seems likely after this report, and the subsequent corn futures price rally and bean price pullback, that some planned bean acres could switch back to corn. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until the June 30 report to know how many acres that will be.

Looking Forward

The market will now turn its attention back to the war in Ukraine and whether the corn and wheat trapped in storage there can find its way to end users needing product throughout the world.… Continue reading