Will corn drop below $7 or exceed $8?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Last week:

July corn finished 7 cents higher than the previous week December corn finished the week 26 cents higher November beans finished 41 cents higher than the previous weekWheat was down $ from its close the previous Friday.

Fear drove the wheat market to a record high of $13.63 on Tuesday before it dropped over $2.50 per bushel the next few days. July wheat now seems to be trading a wide range between $10 and $11.

Beans continue to see estimates of a smaller South American crop being harvest which keeps bean values supported for new crop moving forward.

July corn looks to continue trading between $7 and $7.50 while new crop December futures should be in a range of $6.25 to $6.75 until the market becomes more confident of world supply and demand potential. The major concerns for the corn market are if Ukrainian farmers will get a corn crop planted in the next couple of months and if the old crop still sitting in the bins is exported this summer.… Continue reading