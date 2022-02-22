Will corn test $7 or is a return to $6 a more likely outcome?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

There are many factors that could impact corn prices moving forward.

Reasons to be bullish corn

Argentina crop conditions continue to deteriorate, and early estimates indicate yields could be 20% below normal.A decrease in Argentina production could increase U.S. exports and tighten carryout.New crop bean values in the U.S. and high fertilizer costs may buy some bean acres away from corn this spring.Rumors of China buying more U.S. corn.Funds continue to buy corn and other commodities as an inflation hedge.U.S. corn remains competitive on the world market.

Reasons to be bearish corn

Brazil is forecasted to grow more corn this year than last year and the planting pace is well ahead of normal. Early planted corn tends to miss dry weather associated with the later part of the growing season in that country.Argentina’s corn production last year was also predicted to be 20% down from normal, but ended up being down significantly less than that prediction.… Continue reading