Will corn trade back to $7 or drift back to $5?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Corn broke out of its recent trading range of 5.05-5.40 last week to close at 5.68. There are many variables impacting the market right now.

Ethanol

One reason for last week’s rally is that the ethanol grind rate is at its highest level in the last 4 years, while ethanol stocks on hand are at a 4-year low. Profit margins for ethanol producers are currently very strong. Going forward oil prices could impact the margins ethanol producers make and may take corn in the same direction as oil.

Fertilizer

Another reason for last week's rally may be that global fertilizer prices are approaching levels almost triple to last year. This is creating some concern that fewer corn acres will be planted in the U.S. And even if all the acres do get planted, some think less nitrogen will potentially be applied in the U.S.