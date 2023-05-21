Will farmland sales drop off in 2023?

By Matt Reese

Planting season may give fast-talking auctioneers a chance to catch their breath during this time of staggering farmland sale prices, but it will only be a small chance.

Devin Dye

"When you see strong prices like this, you have sellers interested in trying to capitalize on that, so we look for it to remain somewhat steady now throughout planting season," said Devin Dye, with Dye Real Estate and Land Company in Lima. "Possession always becomes an issue. When do you give it and how soon do you have the auction to cover possession? So, throughout May and June we'll see our auction slate slow down just a little bit. Then in July, August and September, things start to pick back up. We're already starting to put proposals together and talk to sellers about having something midsummer and late summer. We're already starting to have those conversations, so the opportunity for people to purchase farmland is still going to be there this this year."