Will interest rates slow land prices?

By Matt Reese

While officials with the Federal Reserve have kept interest rates near zero since 2020, they approved a .25 percentage point increase in March, the first increase in more than three years, with additional increases expected in 2022.

Bart Sheridan

With a long, continued stretch of very strong farmland values, will the increasing interest rates slow things down?

"This will affect those who are in the residential side of things, and this will have an effect on the land, but it is hard to say what it will be. It always lags after the interest hikes," said Bart Sheridan, of Sheridans, LLC based in Cedarville. "Those 25 basis point jumps — we are expecting to have as many as four this year. The first increase may be an impetus to go out and buy more land before it goes higher. The first one was in March and might propel some people to get out and do it before it really hits.