Will low cattle numbers diminish feed demand?

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Since Christmas, March corn has traded between $6.75 and $6.80 on 22 out of 27 days. March beans have also traded sideways with values between $15.00 and $15.40 for 25 out of 27 days. The market continues to search for direction.

The USDA released their cattle on feed estimates, which produced alarming headlines stating: “U.S. Beef Cow Herds in January Fall to Lowest Level Since 1962.” However, U.S. beef cows only represent 30% of total cattle on feed numbers, which is only down about 3% from last year. This number is only about 100,000 head or .3% below the 2014 beef cow numbers when cattle numbers were last this tight.

Putting this into perspective, the USDA decreased current feed usage estimates over 7% from last year. Beef, hogs, and poultry each account for 25% of total feed demand, while milk, eggs, and turkey production make up the final 25% of corn feed usage.