Will official agencies review Brazil’s crop projections again?

By Guil Signorini, Department of Horticulture and Crop Science, The Ohio State University

The grain season continues to unfold in Brazil. Since the publication of our December article in the South American Update, official agencies have opened their eyes to the challenging weather conditions faced by grain growers in Brazil. Early in the season, USDA and CONAB were overly ambitious, projecting Brazil’s soybean production at 163 million and 162 million metric tons, respectively. While some patriotic commentators shared praise through social media networks, others were skeptical about two straight record-high seasons.

In their most recent reviews, USDA lowered its projection by 1 million metric ton (MT), and CONAB reduced theirs to 160.2 million MTs. At this point in a season with so many uncertainties, any projection offered is an informed guess at best. Based on connections and personal conversations with growers from different regions in Brazil, I’ll take the chance and suggest that both official agencies will soon review their numbers again.… Continue reading