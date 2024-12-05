Will The Grinch steal your Christmas?

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

The Grinch. Webster defines grinch as a grouch or killjoy. Someone that is tenacious, trying to ruin Christmas spirit. A synonym of Scrooge. Years before The Ohio State University got the memo on the importance of The, Dr. Suess added The to Webster’s grinch. Now, 67 years later The Grinch has become a household name, and we all know one whether in our family, workplace, or friend group.

But what’s the story behind How the Grinch Stole Christmas? First off did you know that “Dr. Suess” had a license plate G-R-I-N-C-H? Yes, way! How the Grinch Stole Christmas was first published in 1957 by Theodor Geisel, otherwise known to America as our beloved Dr. Suess. Geisel was 53 years old when he authored the self-inspired story featuring the Grinch himself who had had “53 years of putting up with the Whos.”

The book not only captured its readers' hearts but received tremendous reviews and was touted as the best new Christmas villain since Scrooge in The Christmas Carol.