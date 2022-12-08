Will we see white Christmas weather?

By Aaron Wilson, Ohio State University Extension

Precipitation has increased a bit across the state in recent weeks, ending what was a very dry stretch this fall. Observations indicate 1.5-2 inches have fallen across NW Ohio and in couties just to the southeast of about I-71. Still, about 73% of the state is in abnormally dry to moderate drought according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. Temperatures overall are averaging about normal across the southern half of the state and 1 to 3 degrees F above average across the north, with the typical late fall oscillation between mild and chilly air. For the latest up-to-date conditions, seasonal outlooks, and monthly climate summaries, please visit the State Climate Office of Ohio.

The first in a series of storms this week will be on-going Tuesday morning. Periods of rain showers are expected across the state through Wednesday morning then again Thursday afternoon through Friday night.… Continue reading