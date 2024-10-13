Wilmington College NYP impacted the next generation of agriculturalists

By Blayne Ferguson, Wilmington College

On Oct. 2, Wilmington College had the opportunity to host the second annual Night for Young Professionals sponsored by the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio’s Soybean Farmers. Students in attendance had the opportunity to network with industry professionals, as well as receive a free headshot, and review their resume.

This event would not be possible without the help from numerous individuals. These individuals include agriculture students Brynn Bishop, Alysa Pringle, Blayne Ferguson, and Shelbie Snoke, the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow club, advisors Kacey Kelly and Chad McKay, as well as support from the Ohio Ag Net team.

“We are very thankful for the sponsors investing in our program and allowing Wilmington the opportunity to offer this unique experience to our students preparing them for the next step in their professional career,” Kelly said. “As we kick off the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow group on campus, this provided those students with a hands-on event planning/coordination experience guided by professionals.… Continue reading