Wilmington College selects Cockerill as 20th president

Wilmington College’s Board of Trustees selected Dr. Coreen “Corey” Cockerill as its 20th president during its winter meeting on March 1.

Cockerill, 46, served as interim president for the past 11 months. She joined the faculty 16 years ago and holds the rank of full professor of communication arts and agriculture. In recent years, she also served as area coordinator for agriculture and assistant dean of academic affairs. She will become the College’s first inaugurated female president.

Board Chair Daniel Buckley expressed his “profound confidence” in sharing the news with the campus and other stakeholders on behalf of the Board of Trustees, stating that Cockerill is “uniquely qualified by education, experience and faith” to lead the College.

"Corey understands our students, our strengths and our Quaker heritage," Buckley said, noting that, in this challenging time in higher education, the College is "well-positioned for a great future" under Cockerill's leadership. "The excitement and optimism on campus are palpable.…