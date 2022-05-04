Winners of “The Voice” support local effort

By Dusty Sonnenberg

The organization famous for giving farmers a voice joined forces with the winners of “The Voice” for a night of music and celebration, all to benefit the 1920s Farm Bureau Office at Historic Sauder Farm Village in Archbold.

A concert featuring the group Girl Named Tom, made up of siblings Caleb, Josh and Bekah Liechty, was held in the 1920s Sauder Village Theater for a group of Ohio Farm Bureau leaders and members as well as employees of Ken-Feld Group (the event sponsor). Along with the concert, tours were given of the 1920s Farm Bureau office, and snacks were available from the vintage 1920s ice cream parlor.

The fundraising event was the idea of Fulton County Farm Bureau president, Mark Ballmer, and John Torres, Executive Director of the Maryland Farm Bureau, (former Fulton County resident) at a meeting in Washington, D.C. when they were talking about fundraising ideas, and also the incredible success of Girl Named Tom.… Continue reading