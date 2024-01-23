Winning the War Against White Mold: Guide to Identification and Management

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In parts of Ohio, the soybean crop was feeling the pressure from white mold in 2023. In the Northeast corner of the state, Ashtabula County, losses were very apparent. “The fields that were stressed from too much moisture earlier in the 2023 growing season never recovered and white mold wa terrible,” said Jeff Magyar, Ashtabula County Farmer. “The white mold could be seen in 25% to 30% of the soybean acres just driving by the fields.”

A similar story was seen in western Ohio. “We had some fields where white mold showed up late and probably caused some yield loss,” said Kyle Nietfeld, Mercer County Farmer. “It was not widespread in the county, but you could see patches in fields, especially those in river bottom areas.”

To address the concerns of farmers moving forward, OSU Extension and The Ohio Soybean Council are hosting a white mold zoom meeting with a guest pathologist from North Dakota State University.… Continue reading