Winning the War Against White Mold, Part 2 Disease Management

This is a three-part series on Winning the War Against White Mold.

Click here to read Part 1—Disease Development.

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

White mold disease management begins with understanding the conditions that must be met for white mold to infect a susceptible soybean crop. “Once white mold has been identified in a field, or we are concerned about white mold developing, we have quite a few options for management of the disease,” said Dr. Wade Webster, Assistant Professor, Soybean Pathology, North Dakota State University. “The use of chemical applications is primarily where a growers attention will turn. For these applications we have a number of fungicide options and one herbicide option. That herbicide has the active ingredient lactofen. It has been shown to have active control of white mold to certain levels.”

Application timing is important for successful disease control.… Continue reading