Winning the War Against White Mold, Part 3 Genetic Resistance

This is a three-part series on Winning the War Against White Mold.

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

For white mold to become a yield limiting factor in soybeans the three aspects of the disease triangle must all occur. First, the pathogen that causes white mold must be present. The amount of the pathogen in the environment will change over time. Second, the environmental conditions need to favor the development and distribution of the spores. This will vary from year to year. Finally, a susceptible host must be present. This is the one factor that the farmer has some control over through variety selection.

"There are multiple strategies that we can use to manage white mold," said Dr. Wade Weber, Assistant Professor and Plant Pathologist at North Dakota State University.