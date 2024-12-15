Winter Application of Manure in Ohio

By Glen Arnold, CCA, OSU Extension, adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-41

With the colder weather, some livestock producers will be applying manure on frozen ground. Here are some things to keep in mind. For the article below, frozen ground would be soil that you cannot inject the manure into or cannot conduct tillage within 24 hours to incorporate the manure.

Permitted farms are not allowed to apply manure in the winter unless it is an extreme emergency, and then movement to other suitable storage is usually the selected alternative. Several commercial manure applicators have established manure storage ponds in recent years to help address this issue.

In the Grand Lake St Marys (GLSM)watershed, the winter manure application ban from December 15th to March 1st is still in effect. Thus, no manure application would normally be allowed in this time period.

For producers in the Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB) watershed, the House Bill 1 rules established in 2016 are still in effect.… Continue reading