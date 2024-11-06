Winter feeding options

Although hurricane Helene provided some much needed moisture across southern and eastern Ohio, drought conditions persist and impacts will linger through this coming winter. With severe drought from July through September hay inventories have been negatively impacted and many producers may find themselves short on forage for the winter and early spring.

Join OSU Extension field specialists Jason Hartschuh and Garth Ruff at one of four locations across southern and eastern Ohio as they address managing forage shortages due to drought.

Topics discussed will be alternative feeding strategies, comparison of feed ingredients, and managing cow herd inventory.

All programs start at 6:30 p.m. and there is no RSVP needed for any of the following locations:

DATE: October 17, 2024

LOCATION: Sugarcreek Stockyards- 102 Buckeye St., Sugarcreek, OH 44681

DATE: October 22, 2024

LOCATION: Caldwell Extension Operations Building- 16714 Wolf Run Rd. Caldwell, OH 43724

DATE: October 24, 2024

LOCATION: Jackson County OSU Extension- 17 Standpipe Rd.… Continue reading